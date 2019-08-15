Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Expressing extreme hatred and complete dissociation with India besides strong protest over Delhi’s recent nefarious move of altering the historic globally-acknowledged disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir state, Jammu & Kashmir people inhibiting both sides of the line of control and rest of the world, would observe India’s independence day on Thursday - August 15 as Black Day to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris the birth right to self-determination besides to apprise the world of the India’s ongoing worst reign of state terrorism making people of occupied state besieged for past nine days at the might of her 900,000 military and paramilitary troops.

India has unleashed history’s worst atrocities and state terrorism against the people in occupied Jammu and Kashmiris are fighting for liberation of the motherland from the forced Indian rule sincere past 72 years.

The observance of the scheduled Indian Independence day as black day is also aimed at expressing indignation against the Indian imperialism for forcibly keeping bulk part of the State in her unlawful and forcible occupation since last 72 years, organizers said.

“Anti-India rallies followed by protests in all small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC, will be hallmark of the day”, an AJK govt spokesman told this Correspondent here on Wednesday.

“Participants of the protest rallies will wear black armbands as a sign of hatred against India, according to the organisers of the special programs. Black flags will be hoisted atop private and government buildings as sign of protest by Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC.

In AJK, anti-India rallies will be staged and processions will be brought out in all small and major cities including the capital city of Muzafferabad and all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley by the people belonging to all walks of life to reiterate severe hatred against the Indian imperialism.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to observe the Indian Independence day as black day will be taken from District Courts premises in the city on Thursday at 10.30am under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur district, the grand forum of all public representative organisations representing all segments of the civil society, NEOC Chairman Sardar Adnan Khursheed told this Correspondent here on Wednesday.

A large number of people from all hue of public opinion will attend the rallies to observe the Indian Independence Day as Black day, the NEOC chief said.

Participants of the rally will pass through major city streets carrying black banners and placards to express hatred against the India for turning the Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir the world’s largest prison perpetuating brutalities and human rights abuses in the occupied state since past 10 days ever since revocation of the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir at the gun point by the despotic hardliner BJP-led Indian government.