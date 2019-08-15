Share:

OKARA-The police claimed to have secured the release of a youth kidnapped from Niazabad area here on August 4.

The recovery was made during a raid conducted in Djakot area of Faisalabad here the other day.

According to police, the kidnappers withdrew Rs100,000 from the youth’s account and snatched another Rs104,000, cellphones and ATM cards from him.

The police informed that on August 4, two unidentified suspects kidnapped Shahzad, son of Saeed, resident of Niazabad areas of Okara. The kidnappers transported the youth to Djakot area of Faisalabad where they captivated him in a house. The kidnappers made a telephone call to Saeed, the father of the boy, demanding Rs5 million in ransom for release of boy, threatening that they would murder the detainee otherwise.

The Okara City Police registered a case against unidentified kidnappers. The police traced location of the kidnappers in Djakot through cellphone call data. The police arranged a raid but in the meanwhile, the kidnappers had drawn Rs100,000 from bank account of the youth through ATM. As soon as the police reached the site, the kidnappers fled the scene, snatching another Rs104,000, cellphones and ATM card from the youth. The police, however, recovered the youth.