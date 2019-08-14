Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kourtney Kardashian struggled to find her ‘’thing’’ when she and her sisters started going their own ways.

The 40-year-old reality star used to do everything with her two sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, including running a line of clothing stores named Dash, which they closed in 2018.

But when the sisters decided to split off to explore new projects on their own - with Kim, 38, setting up her KKW Beauty line, and 35-year-old Khloe working on her Good American denim brand - Kourtney found it hard to find something she was interested in.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star - who now runs her own lifestyle brand named Poosh - said: ‘’We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, ‘Well what’s my thing?’ Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom. I didn’t want to take on something else. But once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me - and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me - then it became fulfilling.’’ She added to Glamour magazine: ‘’My mom always tells me to really do something you love so that it doesn’t feel like work. I think this is one of the most fulfilling things I’ve done.