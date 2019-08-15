Share:

LAHORE - City police on Wednesday arrested a young car-rider who resorted to aerial firing on the Canal Road to celebrate the Independence Day in Lahore. The Johar Town police also registered a criminal case against the suspect.

The police took action after the firing video went viral on the social media.

The footage shows a young man fires into the air as he drives his car during a rally on the Canal Road. The suspect was identified by police as Ibrahim, a resident of Iqbal Town. The police also seized the vehicle and were investigating the incident.