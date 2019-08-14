Share:

WASHINGTON-It’s the second test mishap involving the parachutes, so with launch under a year away, the Exomars project cannot afford another failure.

It means the next test is critical if the mission is to avoid a delay to its targeted launch date of July 2020.

The plan is to send a Russian surface platform and a European rover down to the Martian surface.

The European Space Agency’s (Esa) Rosalind Franklin rover will collect samples of soil with a drill and analyse them for the presence of organic material. This could provide clues to the presence of past or even current life on Mars. The rover and the Russian Kazachok lander will be encapsulated in a carrier module during their six-minute journey down to the surface. During a high-altitude test on 5 August in Kiruna, Sweden, a test mass designed to represent the combined lander and rover was dropped from a stratospheric helium balloon at the height of 29km.

Engineers were testing the largest of two main parachutes, measuring 35m in diameter, designed to slow the vehicle to a speed required to land safely on Mars. The European Space Agency says it’s the largest ever to fly on a Mars mission.

The same tearing problem was seen on a previous test at the Swedish Space Corporation’s Esrange site, on 28 May. The balloon drop test was designed to test the deployment of the two main parachutes and the pilot chutes designed to extract them from bags on the descent module. Changes were made to the design of the parachutes and bags following that test, but they evidently didn’t solve the problem.

“The test took place eight days ago so, as you can imagine, the analysis is still running. We have to have a good understanding of the root cause because we have only one more chance to fix this issue,” said NicoDettmann, human and robotic exploration development projects group leader at Esa.

“We have two remaining test windows. One is in November, the other is in February next year. If those tests are okay then we are on for a flight in July. However, if one of them was to fail, we would not take the risk. Our mission success is the first priority.”