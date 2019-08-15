Share:

Indian social workers have revealed a video in Indian-Occupied Kashmir to refute claims that normalcy has returned to the valley.

It is a serious situation and people are not being allowed to speak, they said at a press conference on Thursday.

"The media is showing a very small part of Sringar," said Kavita Krishnan. "That is not the truth. The ground realities are quite different. The situation there is absolutely not normal."

Instead of saying all is well, perhaps the Indian media should have said: "All is hell."

They are locked up in their homes. They can't even visit their neighbours. "It was Eid. They can't visit the next village. They can't speak to their family.