Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday warned of strong response from Pakistan in case of any misadventure by Modi led government.

Addressing a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, declared himself to be an international ambassador of Kashmir.

He informed the AJK legislators that he had raised the issue with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United States President Donald Trump.

The premier said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed a strategic blunder by playing his last card over the occupied Kashmir which would cost him heavily.

As a result of his unilateral moves the Kashmir issue has been internationalized, and the world has now realized the dangers posed by the Hindu extremist ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he said.

Wars were no solution to the issues but if one was imposed on Pakistan, it would evoke a strong response entailing serious consequences, he warned.

Endorsing the statement of AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider, he said in applying the RSS ideology the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not stop merely at the recent Kashmir move.

Khan said the Modi government had more dangerous plans in order to divert the world’s attention from the grave situation in IoK, and Pakistan had information that it planned to intrude into the AJK.

But “our armed forces are fully vigilant, battle hardened and fully capable to response to any miscalculation in a befitting manner”, while the whole nation was standing behind them, he added.

“The whole nation is ready to face any challenge. We are ready to face all the challenges and will go to the last extent to defend ourselves, and will not bow to any threat,” the PM said.

He said that in case of any aggression Muslims respond with full might as they have no fear of death, and this was manifested so many times when they fought and defeated much mightier enemies.

Prime Minister Khan assured the AJK political leadership and assembly that he took it as his responsibility to fight the case of Kashmir at all the world fora and would continue raising voice across the globe as its ambassador.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Kashmir Committee Chairman Fakhar Imam, and SAPM Firdous Awan also attended the session.

The prime minister said he had tried to expose the real face of BJP through his tweets. The ideology imposed by its armed wing RSS posed very grave threat to the world and the region, and Modi had been its (RSS) member since childhood, he added.

He said with sending of more troops, imposition of curfew and expulsion of tourists and Hindu yatrees from the IoK, the Modi government had sent waves of fear across the globe.

The prime minister expressed his dismay over Modi’s declaration that the recent unilateral and illegal steps in the IoK would bring prosperity in the disputed valley, and said such attempts to subjugate the Kashmiris were similar to the moves taken by Hitler against Russia.

He said with imposition of curfew and restriction on movements, besides, sending additional troops, how could the Modi government claim about bringing prosperity in the disputed state.

The prime minister said Modi did not realize that the Kashmiris were now a fearless nation after facing Indian atrocities for decades, and after playing his last card, his government had paved the way for freedom of Kashmir.

Responsibility of World community

Prime Minister Imran Khan said after the Nazi movement and the disastrous consequences of the World War II, the world had realized the perils of war and power play, and formed the United Nations to protect the weaker nations against the powerful.

After the current situation in IoK, the UN was put on trial as it had to implement its 11 resolutions passed by its Security Council over the Kashmir issue and to safeguard the Kashmiri people against Indian aggression and atrocities, he added.

He said some 1.25 billion Muslims were looking towards the UN to ensure Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The Modi government had no regard for the international commitments and Simla Agreement, he pointed out. In case of any misadventure or violation by India, the world community would also be responsible for it, he said.

Pakistan’s future course of action

The prime minister said the Government of Pakistan had decided to file a petition with the UN over the IoK situation and would approach every available fora. They would also approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ), he added.

He said in the upcoming UN General Assembly session, the world body would witness a huge public support for the Kashmir issue which it had never experienced in the past.

He said they would repeatedly remind the international community of its responsibility in the IoK through effective diplomatic efforts.

RSS a threat for India itself

PM Khan said India could not survive under RSS shadow as it had marginalized different races and religious minorities giving rise to radicalization. “The RSS genie has unleashed itself and will soon haunt down Sikhs, Dalits and others,” he warned.

The RSS ideology, which was inspired from Hitler’s Nazi party, considered Hindu race as supreme to all minorities in India, the prime minister said, adding the RSS was targeting all minorities but was particularly seeking revenge from the Indian Muslims.

The RSS thought that the Hindus could have been a greater nation if they were not ruled by the Muslims rulers in India, he said.

Imran Khan said the RSS extremist thoughts went on spreading after the horrific incidents like the Babri mosque, and lynching of Muslims and cow eaters.

The image of India as a secular and tolerant society, he added, had been tarnished by that ideology. India had rejected its constitution by scraping article 370, though that provision had no significance for Pakistan, and also went against its Supreme Court’s verdict.

He said the judges in India had been under constant fear. The Modi government had controlled media, which was stirring war hysteria and involved in Pakistan’s bashing. The opposition parties could not raise voice in the Indian parliament, he added.

The prime minister noted that when ruling elite became haughty or rule of law was eroded in societies like in India, it damaged the civilizations turning states into banana republics.

He expressed his displeasure over the use of language by the UP chief minister about Muslim women and others for Kashmiri women. Such language, he said, exposed their sick mind and it was completely devoid of civility. Certainly, it was reflective of the RSS ideology, which was responsible for carnage and destruction in India.

Far-sightedness of Quaid

He referred to the heroic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who wanted freedom for all the people in the subcontinent, but soon realized the Hindu mindset and launched movement for a separate homeland for the Muslims.

The prime minister said now even the pro-Indian elements like Farooq Abdullah were openly endorsing the Quaid’s Two-Nation Theory.

He said on the Independence Day, the whole nation was indebted to the far-sighted move of its founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for creation of a separate homeland.

The prime minister said Pakistan came into being for a purpose and it was to transform itself under Allama Iqbal’s vision, which had the basis on the State of Madinah.

Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had established rule of law, helped the downtrodden, and ensured equality and protection for the minorities in that state, he added.

He also expressed his satisfaction to be among the Kashmiri leadership and parliament at this critical juncture of history when the Kashmiris were enduring a crisis in the IoK.