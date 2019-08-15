Share:

Wellington -New Zealand Prime Minister JacindaArdern challenged Australia on Wednesday to answer South Pacific island demands for more action on climate change, saying her country was doing its part to limit global greenhouse emissions. Pacific island leaders meeting in Tuvalu this week have called on Australia to take tougher action on climate change, citing its heavy reliance on coal-fired power.

“Australia has to answer to the Pacific but that is a matter for them,” Ardern said in Tuvalu. “We have said that we don’t believe we can sustain more than 1.5 degrees (Celsius) of warming...that is where we have sided.”

“Like our Pacific island neighbors, we will continue that international call, we will continue to say that New Zealand will do our bit and we have an expectation that everyone else will as well, we have to.”

The low-lying Pacific islands are on the frontline of global climate change, battling rising sea levels and related crises that have forced some residents to move to higher ground.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in Tuvalu on Wednesday as officials at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) started negotiating a communique that many leaders said should include limiting global temperature rises to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and an immediate end to coal mining.

However, Australia will not agree to a communique demanding tougher climate goals, Australia’s Minister for the Pacific Alex Hawke said.

“Australia’s position on coal is we won’t have a communique where coal and coal-fired generation, or phasing it out now, is a realistic proposition,” Hawke said.