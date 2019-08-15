Share:

LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) organised a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan to mark Independence Day of Pakistan.

A large number of gold medalist workers of the Pakistan Movement attended the ceremony where their services were recognised. The historic October 30, 1947 address of the Quaid-i-Azam was played for the audience on the occasion.

NPT Vice Chairman Dr Rafique Ahmed and Chief Justice (Retd) Mian Mahboob Ahmed hoisted the national flag in the courtyard of the Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan building. A Punjab Police band played national anthem on its instruments on the occasion. The participants in the ceremony visited monuments like Martyrs Tower at Madar-i-Millat Park and laid wreaths. Students sang national songs for the guests of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rafique Ahmed said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and India cannot hold its control for long. Chief Justice (Retd) Mian Mahboob Ahmed urged people to ensure discipline in their ranks because that is essential for national uplift.

Senior journalist Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami said agenda of the Pakistan Movement is unfinished until Kashmir gets freedom. It is a testing time for Pakistan’s political and military leadership and they should stand united to spread Kashmiris’ message across the world, he said. NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf said the Quaid was looking for an ideal Islamic state where everyone gets equal opportunities to grow.

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin said people of Pakistan would follow into the footsteps of their forefathers and leave no stone unturned to build a modern Pakistan.

Among others who spoke on the occasion were Peer Munawwar Hussain Shah Jamati, Mian Waleed Ahmed Sharqpuri and Punjab Auqaf Department DG Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari.

Earlier, a similar flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam where Vice Chairman of the Trust Mian Farooq Altaf hoisted the national flag along with NPT Secretary General Shahid Rasheed.