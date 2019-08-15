Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)on Wednesday expressed its serious concern over curtailment of religious freedom in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), terming it a serious violation of international human rights law and an affront to the Muslims across the world.

“The OIC General Secretariat has learnt with concern the reports of curtailment of religious freedoms of Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including complete lockdown even on the auspicious occasion of Eid, denying Eid congregations and preventing Kashmiri Muslims from observing religious rituals,” an OIC statement said. The OIC said that the denial of religious rights constituted a serious violation of the international human rights law and was an affront to the Muslims across the world.

“Therefore, the OIC urges Indian authorities to ensure the protection of the rights of Kashmiri Muslims and the exercise of their religious rights without any hindrance,” the world Muslim body said.

The OIC also called upon the international community, including the United Nations and other relevant bodies, to increase efforts for a negotiated settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.