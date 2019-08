Share:

Lahore - Pakistan U15 Baseball team departed for China today (Thursday) to take part in 10th BFA U15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019. The championship is scheduled to be held in Shenzhen, China from August 19 – 25, 2019. Participating teams are China, Pakistan, Korea, Indonesia in Group A while Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Philippine in Group B.

In this regard, a group photo session was held in Bahria Cricket Stadium, Lahore. Dr. Azeem ud Din Zahid Lakhvi, Health Advisor to Health Minister Punjab, was the chief guest on the occasion. The other guests of honor were Dr. Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi, Principal Govt. College Renal Khurd, Rao Zahid Qayyum, Vice Chairman Punjab Sports Board and Rao Shahid Qayyum Former MPA. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball/Director Sports Bahria Town Lahore welcomed the chief guest and other notables.

Pakistan will face China in first match on August 19, play second match against Korea on August 20 and third match against Indonesia on August 21. From August 23rd, Super Round will start and top two teams of each group will participate in this round.

Pakistan team consists Syed Ali Shah (captain), Syed Muhammad Shah, Muhammad Fayaz, Junaid Shah, Aashir Abbas, Syed Muhib Shah, Muhammad Qasim Hamid, Aziz ur Rehman, Zeeshan Amin, Wahid, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Arslan, Noor ul Amin, Zohaib Sarwar, Syed Nad e Ali Kazmi, Mayed Shoaib Cheema, Fazal Rabbi and Sharaf ud Din.