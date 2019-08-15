Share:

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen. (R) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat, called on Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Hon. Tilak Marapana at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 13 to apprise him about the grave situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner underlined that the actions taken by India in a bid to change the internationally recognised disputed status of State of Jammu & Kashmir, were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. He further added that any attempt to change the demographic structure of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir would constitute violation of the international law.

The High Commissioner also apprised the Foreign Minister about Pakistan’s repeated calls and efforts, urging India to resolve this seven-decade old dispute through peaceful means, in accordance with the long-standing UNSC Resolutions.

The High Commissioner emphasized that current attitude and actions of India pose a serious threat to regional cooperation and international peace and security. Therefore, all regional countries and international community should stop India from such misadventures which have extremely dangerous consequences.