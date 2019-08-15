Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, said yesterday that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to AJK Legislative Assembly has given a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Pakistan will never compromise on its principled stance on Kashmir issue.

Talking to media here, she said that India cannot suppress the passion of Kashmiris for their birth right of freedom. She said Kashmir is in the heart of every Pakistani and Pakistan will take every possible step for Kashmiris.

Earlier, in her tweets, she said if Modi regime did not abandon the policy of subjugation, it would leave peace of the region in severe dangers. She said India should review its extremist attitude. She said Kashmir is a dispute which can only be resolved through the UN resolutions.

Dr. Firdous said India is not allowing Muslims to perform their religious rituals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and It shows that India has illegal occupation on Kashmir. She said that the government of Pakistan stands with Kashmiris in their right to self-determination.

She said China has rejected Indian stance and endorsed Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue.