ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday accused the National Accountability Bureau of violating human rights and principles of justice and committing contempt of court by not letting its leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari meet her detained father, Asif Ali Zardari. Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar and Senator Mustfa Nawaz Khokhar said the accountability court had allowed Zardari’s sister Azra Fazal Pechuho, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari to meet Zardari.

“NAB has earlier allowed Aseefa to meet Zardari at the detention centre. She called the authorities before arriving at the venue and they agreed for the meeting. When they arrived there, the NAB authorities did not allow them to meet,” Farhatullah Babar said. He added: “They ignored the court order. The NAB authorities committed a contempt of court. The PPP will take up the case at all forums.”

Earlier, the Accountability Court Islamabad had ordered NAB that Azra Fazal Pechehu, the sister, and all three children of Asif Ali Zardari namely Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtwar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari be facilitated to meet with Zardari, who is on physical remand with NAB, on Eidul Azha for three days on August 12, 13 and 14 for extended period of time.

“However, when Aseefa Bhutto Zardari arrived at the NAB detention centre at the appointed time she was first made to shuttle from door to door before finally being told that she cannot meet her father. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari showed copy of the court order but it was disregarded by NAB authorities who turned her back,” Babar added. Later, Aseefa in her tweet said that the NAB has violated human rights and principles of justice by not letting her meet her detained father.