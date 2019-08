Share:

PR RAWALPINDI - The President has been pleased to grant the military awards to the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force.

1 Sitara-i-Jur’at, 2 Tamgha-i-Jur’at, 8 Sitara-i-Basalat, 88 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 94 Imtiazi Asnad, 113 COAS Commendation Cards, 23 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 112 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 137 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) have been awarded.

According to an ISPR statement, following officers and soldiers of three services have been conferred gallantly awards for displaying bravery, dedication, commitment and professionalism during different operations and particularly against Indian aggression post Pulwama defeating India in all domains. Major awards include:

Following officer has been conferred with Sitara-i-Jur’at: Wing Commander Muhammad Noman Ali Khan, Air Force.

Following officers have been conferred with Tamgha-i-Jur’at: Group Capt Faheem Ahmad Khan, Air Force, Squadron Leader Hasan Mahmood Siddiqui, Air Force.

Following officers and men have been conferred with Sitara-i-Basalat: Sub Maj Munawar Khan (Shaheed), Arty, Lnk Razaullah (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Nazir Khan (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Imdadullah Khan (Shaheed), NLI, Capt Syed Ailya Hasan, Navy, Lt Commander Humair Iftikhar, Navy, Air Commodore Zaffar Aslam, Air Force, Group Capt Rana Ilyas Hassan, Air Force.

Following officers and men have been conferred with Tamgha-i-Basalat:

Col Ayub Haider, T Bt, AK ,Capt Nawabzada Jazib Rehman (Shaheed), AC ,Sub Muhammad Tariq (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sub Muhammad Riaz (Shaheed), Baloch, Sub Abdul Khaliq (Shaheed), Baloch, N/Sub Gul Shahadat (Shaheed), FC Bln, N/Sub Ikramullah (Shaheed), FC Bln, N/Sub Ulfat Hussain (Shaheed), Arty, Hav Abdul Rehman (Shaheed), FC Bln, Hav Muhammad Jan (Shaheed), Sindh ,Hav Abdur Rab (Shaheed), Punjab, Hav Khuram Ali (Shaheed), Sindh, Nk Saif Ur Rehman (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Muhammad Nawaz (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Mumtaz Ali (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Muhammad Sajid (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Lal Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Umer Shakoor (Shaheed), FC Bln, Nk Amir Shahzad (Shaheed), Engrs, Nk Shafiullah (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Allah Jan (Shaheed), FC Bln ,Lnk Abdul Rehman (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Noor Hassan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Saeed Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Shah Muhammad (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Rahman (Shaheed), FC KP, Lnk Sakhiullah Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Ehsanullah (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Wasimullah (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Zafar Iqbal (Shaheed), NLI, Lnk Muhammad Ali (Shaheed), NLI, Lnk Nowshad Khan (Shaheed), FC KP, Sep Muhammad Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Naseebullah (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Sajjad Ahmed (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Yasin Shah (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Muhammad Bashir Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Muhammad Anwar (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Munawar Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Muhammad Alam Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Noman Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Wajid Ur Rehman (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Asadullah (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Khalil Ahmed (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Muhammad Junaid (Shaheed), FC Bln,Sep Muhammad Naveed (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Shah Jamal (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Imran (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Kanwal Aftab (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Sabil Ahmed (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Haq Nawaz (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Gul Jan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Muhammad Luqman (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Noor Aslam (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Umar Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln, Sep Bakhtar Jan (Shaheed), FC KP, Sep Khan Wazir (Shaheed), FC KP, Sep Zakir Ali (Shaheed), FC KP, Sep Akmal Khan (Shaheed), FF, Sep Wasiullah (Shaheed), FF, Sep Abdul Majeed (Shaheed), Sindh, Sep Maqsood Ahmed (Shaheed), Sindh, Sep Majid Ali (Shaheed), Sindh, Sep Muhammad Ramzan (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Mudassar Tufail (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Muhammad Yousaf (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Asad Ali (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Din Muhammad (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Sajid Ali Shah (Shaheed), AK, Sep Muhammad Kaleem (Shaheed), AK, Signalman Jahanzeb Iftikhar (Shaheed), Sigs, Capt Amir Iqbal Khan, Navy, Lt Commander Khurram Dad, Navy, Lt Commander Zulfiqar Ali, Navy, Lt Jamshaid Hussain, Navy, Lt Noman Majeed, Navy, Lt Bilal Nazir, Navy, MCPO/MAR Mehboob Hussain, Navy, MAR-I-CD-III Muhammad Islam, Navy, Air Commodore Haider Ali Shah, Air Force, Air Commodore Umar Naeem Zahoor, Air Force, Air Commodore Tahir Mehmood, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Suleman Ghani, Air Force, Wing Commander Syed Nabeel Masood, Air Force, Wing Commander Amer Imran, Air Force, Wing Commander Adnan Mahmood, Air Force, Wing Commander Shahzad Nawab, Air Force, Squadron Leader Faisal Hassan, Air Force.

Following officers and men have been conferred with Imtiazi Sanad:-

Brig Anwar Ahmed Punjab, Brig Saad Al Abd, CMI, Col Wajid Saleem, FF, Col Muhammad Shafiq Malik, ISPR , Lt Col Muhammad Kabir Khan, AK, Lt Col Taher Mushtaq Ahmed Dar, Arty, Maj Syed Atif Hussain Shah, FF , Maj Shahid Ali, FF, Capt Ghulam Mustafa, FF , Capt Mumtaz Ali, Arty ,Capt Syed Ali Raza Shah, Baloch, Capt Muhammad Adnan Malik, NLI, Capt Awais Masood, Arty, Capt Hidayatullah, Sindh, Lt Haseeb Ashraf, NLI ,Lt Hussain Akbar, AK ,Sub Ijaz Hussain, FC Bln, Sub Khurshid Ahmed, FC Bln, Sub Mian Jan, FC KP ,Sub Said Akbar, FC KP, Hav Shafi Ullah, FC Bln, Hav Sahib Jan, FC Bln, Hav Munawar Shah, FC Bln, Hav Zabtah Khan, FC Bln, Hav Muhammad Farooq, FC KP , Hav Asif Muhammad, FC KP, Hav Sadat Hussain Adil, FC KP, Hav Mir Baiz Khan, NLI ,Hav Hazrat Muhammad, CMI, Hav Syed Iltaf Hussain, FF, Hav Amjid Ali, Arty, Nk Nafid Khan, FC Bln, Nk Manzoor Ahmed, FC Bln, Nk Muhammad Yasin, FC Bln, Nk Tariq Aziz, FC Bln, Nk Abdul Sattar, FC Bln, Nk Noor Azam, FC Bln, Nk Sabir Hussain, NLI, Nk Muhammad Sulaman, Sind, Lnk Alamgir Khan, FC Bln, Lnk Rehmat Shah, FC Bln, Lnk Abdul Rafi, FC Bln, Lnk Mureed Abbas Jaffari, FC Bln ,Lnk Hafeez Ur Rehman, FC KP, Lnk Dawood Khan, FC KP, Lnk Bahadur Khan, NLI, Sep Rehman Farooq, PR (Punjab),Sep Shakirullah, FC Bln, Sep Arab Khan, FC Bln, Sep Qudratullah, FC Bln, Sep Muhammad Zahid, FC Bln, Sep Dil Jan, FC Bln, Sep Shahi Rehman, FC Bln, Sep Muhammad Zubair, FC Bln, Sep Adnan, FC Bln, Sep Waqar Ahmed, FC Bln , Sep Irfanullah, FC KP, Sep Farhadullah Khan, NLI, Sep Hidayat Shah, NLI, Sep Shahzad Ahmed, FF, Sep Muhammad Ishaq, FF, Sep Basharat Ali, Baloch, Spr Muhammad Ejaz Hussain, Engrs, Surg Lt Cdr Ammarah Tahir, Navy, Lt Shah Faisal Mehmood, Navy, Lt Muhammad Saqib Majeed, Navy, Lt Muhammad Haris Naghman, Navy, Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Nadeem Sabir, Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Chaudhary Ahsan Rafiq, Air Force, Air Commodore Muhammad Ehsan-Ul Haq, Air Force, Air Commodore Nauman Waheed, Air Force, Air Commodore Azhar Ali, Air Force, Group Capt Riaz Qaisar, Air Force, Group Capt Muhammad Umar, Air Force, Group Capt Muhammad Asif Azam, Air Force, Wing Commander Mohsin Pervez, Air Force, Wing Commander Imtiaz Rahim Shahzada, Air Force, Wing Commander Yawar Abbas, Air Force, Wing Commander Rashid Mehmood Sulehri, Air Force, Squadron Leader Waqar Saleem, Air Force, Squadron Leader Syed Fahad Baber, Air Force, Squadron Leader Syed Sibtain Akhtar Gardezi, Air Force, Wing Commander Shujaat Ali Khan, Air Force, Squadron Leader Zubair Naseer, Air Force, Squadron Leader Umer Arshad, Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Salman Mehboob, Air Force, Air Commodore Haider Raza Khan, Air Force, Air Commodore Muhammad Saghir Ahmad, Air Force, Air Commodore Syed Muhammad Ali, Air Force, Wing Commander Azfar Khleeq, Air Force, Squadron Leader Muhammad Abdullah, Air Force, Squadron Leader Azhar Hassan Shah, Air Force.