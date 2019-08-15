Share:

SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA/ HAFIZABAD/SARGODHA/ MUZAFFARGARH-The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity at all district and tehsils headquarters of Punjab with the renewal of the pledge to render Pakistan Movement-like sacrifices for the protection of the ideological and geographic frontiers of the motherland. People at hundreds of functions also pledged unflinching support for the Kashmiri brethrens, fighting unprecedented aggression and oppression in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In Sialkot, Independence Day was celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day with enthusiasm across Sialkot district. Main national-flag hoisting ceremony held at the historic Sialkot Fort wherein a large number of students of local schools presented Milli Naghmas. They also released hundreds of colourful balloons and pigeons in the air as symbols of peace in connection with Independence Day. All government and private buildings, including Iqbal Manzil (the birth place of Allama Iqbal), Govt Murray College Sialkot (the alma mater of Allama Iqbal), all the main streets, roads and bazaars were illuminated and decorated like brides with national flags and colourful buntings.

A large number of people participated in Azadi Rally taken out in Sialkot city by Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot. Ameer JI Sialkot District Dr Shakeel Thakur and local JI leaders including Arshad Mehmood Baggu, Mian Fareed Masud and Arif Mehmood Sheikh jointly led this rally.

Children had decorated their cycles and elders their motorbike and cars with national flags and stickers. The shops, buildings, the government offices and houses were decorated to celebrate the special occasion. The national flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas. Local elected MNAs, MPAs and chairmen of the local bodies attended.

The speakers highlighted the importance of the words of father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline” to lead Pakistan on the path to development and prosperity. All the government and private buildings in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils were beautifully illuminated with colourful lights, multi-colour banners and buntings.

HINDU COMMUNITY

CELEBRATES I-DAY

Local Hindu community also celebrated Independence Day-cum-Kashmir Solidarity Day and organised a special ceremony at historic Shawala Teja Singh Temple in Sialkot here.

Local Hindu Leader Hakim Rattan Lal presided over the Jashan-e-Azadi Celebrations. They held their religious rituals and also prayed for the national development, prosperity, peace and freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke.

The Hindus also distributed sweets.

Meanwhile, a large number of the people visited historic Iqbal Manzil in Sialkot, which was illuminated with colourful lights. People paid rich tribute to Allama Iqbal who perceived the Idea of Pakistan as an Independent State for the Muslims of the Indo-Pakistan Sub Continent as well.

SCCI RALLY MARKS KASHMIR SOLIDARITY DAY

On the other hand, hundreds of people, majority of them Sialkot exporters, industrialists and their factories’ workers, participated in “All Parties Jashan-i-Azadi Rally” taken out by Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to mark Independence Day-cum-Kashmir Solidarity Day here.

Sialkot business community’s Leader Riazuddin Sheikh, SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar and SVP Waqas Akram Awan jointly led the rally. JI District Ameer Dr Shakil Tahkur, JI Sialkot District Spokesperson Arif Mehmod Sheikh, heads and the students of the government and private universities and colleges and the representatives of the different NGOs and CSOs also participated in the rally.

Rally began from SCCI Building on Paris Road Sialkot and ended at congested Allama Iqbal Chowk. The participants were carrying small and big size national flags of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Addressing the participants, different speakers expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also strongly condemned the growing Indian state terrorism in the Held Valley.

SARGODHA: The 73rd Independence and Kashmir Solidarity Day was celebrated and a grand national flag hoisting ceremony o was held at Company Bagh to mark the day.

Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan, Punjab minister Anser Majeed Niazi, Commissioner Zafar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Afzal Ahmed Kousar, MNA Amir Sultan Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull, DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, Prof Dr Haroonul Rasheed Tabassam and a number of notables and citizens also participated in the ceremony.

Various other Independence Day ceremonies were held at District Jail, Govt Comprehensive Girls High School, DHQ Hospital, TB hospital and in the office of the Social Welfare department.

The general bus transporters association also organised a ceremony to express solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims. A Pakistan Zindabad rally was also taken out, which was led by its President Raja Yaqoob, Raja Shafqat Mehmood and Malik Abubakar Awan and other leaders.

KASHMIR SOLIDARITY

DAY MARKED

SHEIKHUPURA: Independent and Kashmir Solidarity Day was celebrated in the entire district. The flag hosting ceremony was held in district complex ground where Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood Bukhari performed flag hoisting. Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood, MNA Brig (r) Rahat Aman Ullah, elite of the city and a large numbers of citizens also attended the ceremony.

TOBA MARKS I-DAY WITH ZEAL

TOBA TEK SINGH: The 73rd Independence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day was celebrated across the district and various functions were held at all tehsils headquarters by government departments, political parties and non-governmental organisations.

Main function was held in District Council Complex where national flag was hoisted by DC Mohsin Rashid and PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi.

SP (Investigations) Farooq Hundal, PTI provincial vice chairman Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, ex-Gojra tehsil nazim Asad Zaman Cheema, DBA President Tanweer Ahmad and religious scholars also attended the ceremony.

G’WALA STANDS WITH

KASHMIRIS

GUJRANWALA: 73rd Independence Day was celebrated across the district with full zeal and zest. A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Commissioner Office in which Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar, City Police Officer Dr Moeen Masood, MPA Shaheen Raza, Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority SA Hameed, Zafar Ullah Cheema, Ch Tariq Gujjar and heads of all the government departments participated.

While addressing the ceremony DC Naila Baqar said that the nation stands united with the people of Kashmir. The DC said that the every Pakistani is stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their right to self-determination.

Other speakers said that the current situation in occupied Kashmir required attention of world leaders, saying it is time for the UN to get its resolutions on Kashmir issue implemented. A flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at PML-N secretariat in which former federal minister for defence Khurram Dastgir Khan, MPA Abdul Rauf Mughal and others participated.

MUZAFFARGARH: Each and Every Pakistani will have to fulfil his responsibility to realize the vision of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam to make Pakistan a progressive country. A stabilized Pakistan will ensure the independence of Kashmir while evil designs of the enemy would be shattered as the enemy had seen its worth on February 26, 2019.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar expressed the views at a flag-hoisting ceremony held to mark the 73rd Independence Day here at DC Office. MPA Aoun Hameed Dogar, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, ADC Attaul Haq, AC Mohammad Shoaib and executive officers of various departments attended the ceremony. The DC, MPA and DPO hoisted national flag at 9:00am and a police contingent saluted the flag.

Sheikh Haji Jalal and Rashid Ahmad Sherwani, active members of Pakistan Movement, received standing ovation and tribute after they shared glimpses of the independence movement. They condemned the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and the participants raised slogans in favour Kashmiris and Pakistan Zindabad.

President District Bar Mehr Ejaz, CEO District Health Authority Dr Ziaul Hassan, CEO District Education Authority Masud Nadeem, DHQ Hospital MS Mehr Iqbal, Prof Iftikhar Hashmi, Ume Kalsoom Sial, Nasreen Gul, Principal girls’ school, members of civil society, media men and a large number of citizens attended the ceremony.

Hafizabad renews

allegiance to Pakistan

IN HAFIZABAD: I-Day was celebrated across the district with unprecedented national fervour.

The main functions were held at the District Complex and Judicial Complex. MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza and DPO Sajid Kiani unfurled nation flag in the presence of a large number of citizens and representatives of different NGOs. Spekaing on the occasion, the MNA strongly condemned Indian imperialists for changing the status of Jammu & Kashmir State by abrogating Article 35-A and 370 of her constitution. He said that the whole nation stands like rock behind the Armed Forces to give befitting reply to India if she ever dares to attack Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Central Vice President of Jamaat-i-Islami, Fareed Ahmad Piracha has declared that Kashmir issue deserve solidarity of the world community particularly Muslim Ummah.

While addressing a gathering in Kahnpur, he said that Muslims all over the world would launch jihad to liberate Kashmiris from Indian subjugation if the UN failed to get implementation the longstanding resolution approved by the Security Council. Members of the Deaf and Dumb Association also observed Independence Day and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims. Another Independence Day function was held in the District Press Club Hafizabad where PTI District President Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti cut the independence day cake and stressed the need for unity of the whole nation to preserve the hard-won independence of the country. Most of the streets were decorated with national flags and buntings. Most of the buildings were illuminated during the night.

SIALKOT:

–Staff Photo