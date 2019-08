Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB) Vice-President Hamadan Nazir has condemned Indian government’s illegal and immoral act of annexing Occupied Kashmir into the Indian Union. Addressing a graceful flag-hoisting ceremony at the Railways Stadium Ghari Shahu Hamadan at the Railways Stadium here on Wednesday he said it was the responsibility of every Pakistani to demonstrate solidarity with the Kashmiris’ struggling against the brutality of the Indian army in the Occupied Kashmir.