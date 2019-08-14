Share:

ISLAMABAD - The residents thronged recreational spots in the federal capital on third day of Eid-ul-Azha to enjoy the pleasant rainy weather.

The main spots including Murree, Pir Suhawa, Lake View Park, Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Lok Virsa as well as city malls were packed with families to enjoy every moment of the Eid festivity.

According to residents of the capital, after traditional exchange of Eid greetings and meat distribution among friends, relatives and near and dear ones, people flocked to picnic spots and hotels to enjoy the special occasion.

“It’s really very exciting to enjoy third day of Eid at beautiful recreational spot,” said Ahad Raza, who had come to a local mall along with his family. “We had a lot of fun and had cooked special meal,” said Zain Hashim who came to Pir Sohawa with his friends.

“It is nice to visit a picnic spot during Eid holidays as it has more attraction for the visitors as compared to normal days,” said Saniya Zubair who came to Rawal Lake.

A number of residents were also seen traveling towards Murree Hills to enjoy Eid celebrations as the weather of Murree Hills has been very pleasant particularly during Eid days.

Local as well as tourists from different parts of the country, taking full advantage of Eid holidays, thronged Murree to enjoy natural beauty with pleasant weather, said a tourist from Sialkot Adnan Mukhtar.

Most of the tourists the town received on occasion of Eid were from Lahore, Silakot, Karachi, Multan, KP and other areas of Punjab. The tourists enjoyed pleasant weather at Murree and other scenic resorts. Most of the visiting families had brought their own food, while youngsters with cooking utensils were busy to make barbecue. Some of youngsters traveled on motorcycles from lower parts of the country to visit the hilly areas.

On the other hand, the police had made special security arrangements at picnic points with heavy deployment to maintain law and order.