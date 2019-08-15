Share:

Russian envoy to the United Nations (UN) Dmitry Polyanskiy has stated that Russia does not object to holding of [United Nations Security Council] meeting requested by Pakistan to discuss India’s move of revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir.

“Moscow doesn’t object to holding such a meeting, but the matter should be discussed behind closed doors,” Polyanskiy said while speaking to reporters.

The UNSC on Wednesday granted Pakistan’s request to discuss India’s decision of scrapping the special status of occupied Kashmir on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry, in a statement, emphasised the need to de-escalate the Pakistan-India tensions on the disputed valley, stating that there is no alternative to political and diplomatic means to resolve the disputes.

“The situation in South Asia was discussed amid the worsening relations between Pakistan and India after New Delhi changed the legal status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Russian side emphasized the need for de-escalation of tensions, and that there is no alternative to resolve differences between Pakistan and India except bilaterally through political and diplomatic means. Representatives of Russia to the UN adhere to this consistent position,” Russia said in a statement.

The statement came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The two foreign ministers discussed the situation in the Himalayan region amid worsening relations between Pakistan and India after New Delhi decided to unilaterally change the legal status of Kashmir, according to the statement.