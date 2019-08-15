Share:

PESHAWAR-A flag hoisting ceremony was held on eve of 72nd Independence Day at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Wednesday with a pledge that the day is not far behind when Kashmiris will get freedom.

The SCCI president, Faiz Muhammad Faiz hoisted the Pakistan national flag during the ceremony in which a great national enthusiasm and fervour was demonstrated by participants present on the occasion.

Haris Mufti, the chamber vice president, executive committee members, Malik Imran Ishaq, Ihsanullah, Nisarullah Khan, , Minhajuddin, former senior vice president Mohammad Iqbal, Naveed Rauf, Saddar Gul, Mahar ul Haq, Asif Khan, Arshad Iqbal Siddique, Fazal Wahid along with members of the business community were present on the occasion.

The participants on the occasion expressed solidarity with people of Kashmir during the function. They offered prayers for integrity, solidarity and sustainable peace of the country, especially economic stability.

Faiz Muhammad while speaking at the ceremony congratulated the nation on eve of 72nd Independence Day. On the occasion, he strongly deplored the Indian aggression on innocent Kashmiris and state-terrorism of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir.

SCCI chief praised the Pakistani armed forces and whole nation for observing the 14 August (Independence Day) as “Kashmir Solidarity Day”. He said the day of August 14 remembered us about the commitment to give all kind of sacrifices for economic development, stability and peace and prosperity of the country.