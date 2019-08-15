Share:

ISLAMABAD - All-rounder Sohail Tanvir has promised to deliver goods for Pakistan, if given a chance by the PCB in the T20 World Cup next year.

He also declared himself fully fit to play longer version of the game as well.

Talking to The Nation Sohail, 34, said: “I have been labeled of being only suitable for shorter version of the game. I had played only two Tests and both against India in New Delhi and Kolkata way back in 2007. I took five wickets and 3 for 83 were my best figures. But after that, I was never given the chance of proving myself as a complete all-rounder. I have played only 62 One Day Internationals in such a long career and took 71 wickets with 5 for 48 as my best and if I look into my T20 international career, I have played 57 T20 International and took 54 wickets with 3 for 12 was my best. I have played 70 first class matches and took 307 wickets with 8 for 54 as my best figures. I have also played 134 List-A matches, and took 202 wickets and 7 for 54 was best till date while I have played a whopping 320 T20 matches world-wide and gathered 326 wickets with 6 for 14 was my best in the Indian Premier League.”

“People think I play leagues of different countries to muster money but it is not reality. The matter of the fact is I was given highly limited opportunities to represent the national team. My performances are more than enough to prove my worth and claim that I am a complete package but the PCB and selectors had limited my role mainly to T20 Internationals. I have played crucial role in helping Pakistan cricket team win matches both through leather and willow. I have been always selected to bowl in the depth overs and my record is more than enough to show that I have always contributed and not only restricted the opponents, but also taken important wickets. I have no option and no choice but to play in major leagues and keep on proving that I still have lot of cricket left in me.”

He further said he can still play for Pakistan for at least another two to three years and next year T20 World Cup is his target as he is only being considered for the shorter format.

He said he would prove his credentials in the coming domestic season to get a call for the national team.

He said he had requested the PCB to consider him for the Australia series in the UAE before the world cup but his request fell on deaf ears.

“I seriously believe that after both Muhammad Aamir and Wahab Riaz had call it a day and decided to retire from Test cricket, I can fill that gap as I had bowled long spells in domestic cricket and I am super fit. No one can deny the importance of presence of senior players in the national teams. If we look at Australia, South Africa, England, India and all other major cricket-playing nations, they solely depend and rely on their senior players. But here in Pakistan, there are highly limited opportunities for senior players and they are forced to take retirement.”

“Now new Managing Director Wasim Khan, who is also a first class player and has arrived in Pakistan with huge reputation and he has promised to provide justice to all the players, who were mistreated in the past. I have pinned great hopes in Waism and the PCB. I will try to meet MD as soon as possible and will plead my case. I am sure he will not only listen to my genuine grievances but will also try to address them. I feel Pakistan is in dire need of having senior players in the playing XI, who could ensure consistent results. I want to serve Pakistan cricket as much as I can. It depends now on the PCB and especially MD that how he fulfils his commitments and promises and how he provides justice to senior players like me, who were badly ignored in the past,” Sohail concluded.