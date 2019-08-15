Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to name 36 roads and nine parks after Kashmir. The Chief Minister announced this while addressing a rally held in connection with Black Day at Faisal Chowk. Addressing the rally the Chief Minister said that solidarity will be expressed with the Kashmiris every week and their support for Kashmir shall continue.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa for vigorously projecting the Kashmir case at diplomatic and political front in an effective manner.

"United Nations should take notice of continuous violations of LOC and Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir," the CM said

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan Black Day is being observed throughout the country and rallies are held in Punjab and other parts of country to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that the message has been delivered to the India that the whole Pakistani nation is standing with Kashmiris with full force. He said that so called champion of democracy India has trampled the democratic norms in occupied Kashmir.

The Chief Minister further added that India has also defaced its democratic and secular identity by revoking the article 370. He said that the whole world sees that Kashmiri and Pakistani are protesting against Indian brutalities. He said that Pakistan will continue to provide support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir in every manner. He said that we are standing with our Kashmiri brethren and I pray that we celebrate our next independence day with Kashmiris. He thanked the political leaders, members of social society and people for comprehensively participated in the rally to protest against Indian cruelties in Occupied Kashmir. He said that participation of a large number of people in the rally is a proof that Kashmir and Kashmiris are close to our heart and soul. At the end of his speech the Chief Minister raise slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan”. Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry, daughter of Kashmir Mishaal Malik, provincial ministers Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Raja Basharat, Ibrar-ul-Haq, Kamil Ali Agha, Shoaib Siddiqui, Ghulam Mohayuddin Dewan, member of Awami Tehreek Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and other political leaders participated the rally.

Meanwhile Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian Army on the Line of Control. While paying tributes to the bravery and courage of martyred Pak Army Jawans, Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to their family members. By sending the Indian Army soldiers to hell, Pak Army has given a befitting reply to the enemy, he said. He said that the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the security of the country are our heroes and we salute their great sacrifice. The Chief Minister said that the martyrs are our national pride and armed forces of Pakistan are fully alert and active round the clock. The whole nation is standing beside them for the defence of our country while Indian aggressive attitude is a threat for the regional peace, the Chief Minister concluded.