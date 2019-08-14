Share:

Rawalpindi-A 5-year-old child was killed and another child sustained fatal bullet injury on Wednesday as scores of people fired guns in the air at Lal Haveli and Mohalla Shahwala to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day, sources said.

The child died after being hit by a stray bullet fired during fireworks set off in a public rally organised by Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at Lal Haveli to celebrate Pakistan Independence Day, they said.

The deceased was identified as Haram Abbas whereas the maimed child as Ghulam Mustafa, they said.

Police claimed that the father of Haram refused to register FIR against the killers. However, the police booked two men on charges of attempted murder for injuring 8-months-old Ghulam Mustafa at Mohala Shahwala, according to a police spokesman.

According to sources, Federal Minister for Railways and a closed ally of PTI Sheikh Rashid Ahmed set off fireworks outside Lal Haveli after clocks struck midnight to celebrate Pakistan’s 72nd Independence Day.

Following him, scores of youngsters taking part in the rally arranged by the minister resorted to heavy firing with sophisticated weapons, sources said.

They said that a five year old boy Haram Abbas was present on his rooftop with family at Naya Mohalla when a stray bullet pierced into his head while splashing blood. The father of the child rushed him to District Headquarters Hospital where doctors performed his surgery to remove bullet. However, the child succumbed to the fatal injury, sources said.

Meanwhile, another 8 months old infant Ghulam Mustafa was present in lap of his father on rooftop at Mohala Shahwala when a stray bullet hit him, sources said. The maimed child was rushed to a hospital for treatment, they said.

A police spokesman claimed that CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana took stern action on firing incidents on eve of Independence Day and death and injury of two children. He said that the CPO contacted Shahid Abbas, the father of Haram, and expressed condolence over the incident. He said that the CPO asked the father of Haram to lodge a complaint with police against the killer so that a murder case could be registered against them.

However, the father of child refused to pursue the case, he said. He said that police have registered an attempted murder case against two men for their involvement in resorting aerial firing that hit and injured 8 months old Ghulam Mustafa. The FIR was registered with PS Banni against Usman and Rehan on complaint of Ghazanfar Hussain, the father of child. CPO also ordered Police to Arrest the accused immediately, the spokesman said.

“I was present with my family on rooftop. That is when the area reverberated with celebratory firing.

A stray bullet pierced into head of my son Haram leaving him motionless. There was blood oozing from his head making me mad. I was screaming for help to bring my son to hospital,” said Shahid Abbas while talking to media. He said that aerial firing on all kinds of events should be banned for ever.