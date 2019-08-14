Share:

A woman is an integral part of any society, she has always been a motivating force in shaping a healthy and prosperous society. Although women hold immense importance because they have been struggling to get their due place and share of respect in the society. In the past women were considered to be inferior to men. Even today, there are some conservative societies and families where women are being neglected in every sphere of life. Their basic rights are being violated by family members. We can see that the status of women has been improving slowly and steadily in Pakistan. Women can be of immense help to their society and support and stand behind their men at any circumstances.

HINA DAD,

Kech.