Three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) from Indian Forces on Thursday.

“In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir), Indian Army increases firing along LOC. Three Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat,” Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K,Indian Army increases firing along LOC. 3 Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat. Pakistan Army responded effectively. 5 Indian soldiers killed, many injured, bunkers damaged. Intermittent exchange of fire continues. pic.twitter.com/wx1RoYdiKE — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 15, 2019

The military’s spokesman added that Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian aggression and killed at least five Indian soldiers killed and left many injured besides damaging their bunkers.

The incident comes at a time when Pakistani and Kashmiris across the world are observing India’s Independence day as Black Day to protest against the country’s illegal annexation of the Occupied Kashmir.

The martyred Pakistan Army soldiers include Niak Tanweer, Lance Naik Taimour and Sepoy Ramzan. Tanweer and Ramzan belong to Khanewal while Taimour belongs to Lahore.