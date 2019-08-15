Share:

LAHORE - Two people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed and several others wounded in road accidents, rescuers said on Wednesday.

All the injured were shifted to local hospitals. The dead bodies were handed over to the local police. A six-year-old boy was killed when a speedy car ran over him on the M M Alam Road in Gulberg.

An eyewitness told the police that the boy was trying to cross the road when a rashly driver vehicle hit him from the rear side. As a result, he died on the spot. The deceased was identified by police as Zahid Bashir. The police were investigating the incident.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man died and two others wounded when a car overturned and fell from the overhead bridge in Garhi Shahu. Rescue workers said one of the victims died on the spot and two others were shifted to Services Hospital with multiple injuries. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Ghulam Rasool. The injured including 16-year-old Moeen and 47-year-old Sabir were shifted to hospital.

Also, a 35-year-old motorcyclist was wounded critically when the string of stray kit slit his throat near New Ravi Bridge on Wednesday afternoon. The injured, identified as Ilyas, was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, four youngsters were injured seriously when two motorcycles collided with each other on The Guru Mangat Road in Ghalib Market. All the four victims were shifted to hospital with serious injuries. The police were investigating the incident.