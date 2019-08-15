Share:

United Kingdom on Wednesday has expressed serious concern over human rights violations and prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The concern was shown by United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister Dr. Andrew Murrison during a meeting with Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria in London.

The Pakistani High Commissioner briefed the Minister on the gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, the threat to the regional security due to unilateral move by India to change the demography of the IOK and simultaneously heating up of situation at LoC and Working Boundary.

He highlighted the violations of UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir committed by India. In the context of atrocities perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris, the High Commissioner also referred to various international Human rights organisations reports.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka retired Major General Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat called on Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana in Colombo.

During the meeting he apprised him about the grave situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian violation of the international law to change the demographic structure of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The High Commissioner urged all regional countries and international community to stop India from such unilateral move as it is a serious threat to regional cooperation and international peace and security.