The United Nations Security Council will meet over India's move in Kashmir this Friday.

Pakistan on Tuesday had called on the United Nations Security Council to convene an urgent meeting on India’s decision to revoke autonomy for the disputed Muslim-majority state of Kashmir, a move it says could spark a new conflict between the two South Asian nuclear powers.

India’s recent actions “pose a threat to international peace and security, wilfully undermine the internationally recognised disputed status of Jammu & Kashmir,” and violate the human rights of the Kashmiri people, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote in a letter Tuesday to the Security Council.

There is a “clear and present danger” that India will provoke a conflict with Pakistan to divert attention from its recent actions, Qureshi said. "Pakistan will not provoke a conflict, but India should not mistake our restraint for weakness," Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote in the letter.

"If India chooses to resort again to the use of force, Pakistan will be obliged to respond, in self defence, with all its capabilities," he claimed, adding that "in view of the dangerous implications" Pakistan requested the UN Security Council meeting.