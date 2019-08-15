Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the UN Security Council call for a session on Jammu and Kashmir dispute as a diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

In a series of tweets today, she said Russia has also endorsed the demand of Pakistan and civilized world is taking notice of Modi government s unilateral and illegal action.

The Special Assistant said session on Kashmir dispute by UNSC is a big blow to Indian claim that Kashmir is their internal matter.