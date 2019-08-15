Share:

GUJRAT-A grand ceremony was held at Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Wednesday to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan as well as express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir. The participants condemned the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian occupying forces upon the innocent Kashmiris and pledged full support to their struggle for freedom.

A flag-hoisting ceremony followed by a march-past by a UoG security guards squad kick-started the celebrations. Faculty dean Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir, Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob, security officer Muhammad Tahir, chairpersons, HoDs, other senior academics and administration officials were present on the occasion.

Students came in droves to the venue, singing and dancing to the tunes of popular national songs. Later, all the participants sang in unison to the tune of national anthem.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shabbar Atiq in his message on the occasion urged the world community to condemn the Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Kashmir. He said that “our support to Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from Indian occupation will continue till they are granted the right of self-determination as per United Nations resolution.

Dr Shabbar Atiq urged the students to commit themselves to work for the progress and development of the country.

Following the directives of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) and Higher Education Department government of Punjab (HED) August 15 will be observed as ‘black day’ across the country to highlight and condemn the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a tree-planting drive launched by the varsity’s directorate of Administration & Coordination (A&C) to boost a country-wide campaign for a cleaner, greener Pakistan is going on at a full swing. The organizers expressed hope that the target of 2600 new trees in different parts of the city would be achieved by the month-end.