KARACHI - The aerial firing across the city in connection with the 73rd Independence Day injured as many as 20 people.

The people of the city poured to roads for Independence Day celebration while state of jubiliation gripped the city on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

On the other hand, the incidents of aerial firing were also reported throughout the city and 18 people sustained injuries.

As per details, multiple incidents of citizens sustaining bullet wounds in the aftermath of aerial firing, as people unloaded rounds into the air on the eve of Independence Day, were reported in Karachi on Thursday night, despite law enforcers tightening security on the occasion and a ban on the exhibition of weapons. Among the injured, a woman, Nazo Allahuddin, 38, was injured during celebratory firing in Sohrab Goth, while Mariam, 28, sustained wounds in a similar incident in Mehran Town, Korangi Industrial Area. Both of them were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

Meanwhile, Saqib, 21, and Ismail, 20, suffered wounds as people fired arms into the air, marking the arrival of Independence Day, in Muhammad Ali Society. They, too, were taken to JPMC for treatment. Others who were brought to the public hospital after getting injured in similar incidents included Ameena Bibi, 60, from Memon Goth, Safeerullah, 38, from Quaidabad, Faisal Aleem, 42, from Manzoor Colony, Rasool Bakhsh, 55, from Shirin Jinnah Colony, and Adam Parvez, 32, from Malir.

Separately, Shahzeb, 22, was wounded in celebratory firing in Baghdadi Town, Fahad Hussain, 20, in Kalakot, Sameer, 24, in Orangi Town, and Irfan, 40, was injured near Pan, in the limits of Risala Police Station. All of them were taken to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital. Similar cases were also brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The hospital received Riaz, 40, from Khamiso Goth, and Kiran Sadiq, 19, from Pakistan Bazaar, while Rukhsana, 31, was brought from a neighbourhood near 4K Chowrangi, and Nazia, 35, was brought from Sohrab Goth. Besides, Ismail, 18, was wounded as a result of celebratory firing in Gulbahar Colony, and Saima Aijaz, 28, along with an unidentified man, near Five Star Chowrangi.

Traffic police personnel martyred in Karachi firing

A traffic police personnel was martyred in firing of unknown motorcyclists here in the metropolis, police said on Friday.

According to details, unidentified gunmen sprayed bullets at traffic police personnel Muhammad Ali under Karimabad Bridge in Karachi.

As a result of firing Muhammad Ali was martyred and attackers fled away from the scene.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against unknown assailants had started an investigation.