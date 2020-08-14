Share:

With the continued blessings of Almighty Allah, Pakistan is all set to turn 73 on August 14, 2020 as the people living in the width and breadth of Pakistan quite enthusiastically celebrate the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.

This is indeed a great occasion which the Pakistanis celebrate both individually and collectively within the geographical frontiers of the motherland and also abroad in foreign countries all over the world. As the people brace themselves to celebrate Independence Day, it is important to take stock of some major developments that took place within the country and across the borders during the last year or so. The oppressed and suppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) completed one year of the second longest lockdown on August 5, 2020 imposed by the Indian government after scrapping the special status of the occupied territory and merging it with the Indian Union unconstitutionally, illegally and immorally.

Kashmiris in the occupied territory and all over the world observed another dark day in their history. The people and government of Pakistan, in furtherance of their continued moral, political and diplomatic support, observed August 5, 2020 as “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir”.

During the year, the lingering Kashmir issue was discussed at least thrice by the UN Security Council after the issue had remained dormant in the world body’s cold storage for 55 years.

And quite significantly, on the eve of observing “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir”, Pakistan published a new official map showing the illegally occupied territory of Kashmir and Sir Creek in an effective rebuttal to India’s claim over Gilgit-Baltistan. The people of Pakistan also withstood the onslaught of the coronavirus in the early months of 2020 and with the blessings of Almighty Allah, overcame it considerably as they were about to celebrate Independence Day. But all is not yet over. The people have to continue cooperating with the federal and provincial governments in observing SOPs, maintaining social distancing and covering their faces with masks when going out of their houses.

Besides expressing gratitude in all possible manners of Almighty Allah, the people, while celebrating Independence Day, must also remember and pay homage to our leaders and forefathers, as well as the large number of men, women and children whose struggle and sacrifices resulted in the creation of new motherland, Pakistan, out of nowhere on the world’s map under the inspiring leadership and statesmanship of the great leader, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan is just 73 and this is no age for a country. With the blessings of Almighty Allah, it has to go far over the coming centuries and stay forever on the world map, overcoming all its internal and external challenges and problems. It is a matter of record that Pakistan has already overcome many of its internal and external challenges quite successfully and its people are as determined, united and committed as ever to continue facing these challenges steadfastly, boldly and courageously in the future as well.

The father of the nation, the Quaid-i-Azam, also departed soon after, leaving behind his three golden principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’ which need to be continuously remembered and practiced in letter and spirit by all of us; by sustaining faith, maintaining unity in our rank and file and adhering to and strictly observing discipline, both individually and collectively while combating internal and external challenges squarely and moving forward and onward on the path of progress, development, prosperity and self-reliance and continue upholding national solidarity and sovereignty at all costs.

For years, Pakistan has faced the menaces of terrorism, extremism and militancy threatening its security, solidarity and sovereignty directly and indirectly more than anything else.

It is quite commendable to mention that the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy as well as Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies, fully backed and supported by the government, political leadership and the people at large have been able to clear these menaces from the sacred soil of the motherland by offering huge sacrifices of their lives and restored law and order, ensured security and solidarity to a great extent. They are all determined and committed to continue offering any sacrifice for safeguarding and ensuring the ideological and geographical frontiers of Pakistan as its brave and courageous sons and daughters.

It is also desirable that the people of Pakistan should forge and maintain complete unity in their rank and file, be above petty, selfish, personal, political and regional biases, prejudices and interests and keep national interests supreme in their minds and hearts. In all activities, they should stay together and united, brushing aside their petty differences, remembering that they owe a lot to Pakistan for continuing to breathe and flourish in a free, independent and sovereign atmosphere.

Always keep trying your utmost to discharge duties and obligations sincerely, honestly and objectively; be a good, responsible and patriotic Pakistani, being nice and helpful to fellow citizens, keep thinking about and carrying out good work for society and the motherland all the time. This will certainly go a long way in preserving, protecting and safeguarding our hard-earned independence and ensuring the much-desired national security, unity, solidarity and sovereignty no matter how much we suffer and have to sacrifice. We are free and independent because of Pakistan with the continued blessings of Almighty Allah. Long live Pakistan.