MIRPUR - In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated on Friday with traditional national zeal.

The historic day marked with renewal of the pledge that Jammu and Kashmir would continue the ongoing struggle for the birth right of self determination till it will reach to its logical end despite the India’s August 05 2019 sinister move of scrapping the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir state through abrogation of Art. 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

It was a public holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques across AJK for the stability, prosperity, security and speedy progress of the Islamic republic of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

Major flag hoisting ceremony in AJK was held at the state metropolis – Muzaffarabad where President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan hoisted the national flag of Pakistan at the President House.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan also attended the ceremony.

The National flag hoisting ceremonies followed by the colorful functions under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir including the State’s capital town were the hall mark of this national day of exceptional importance.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in all ten district headquarters as well as tehsil headquarters of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, besides Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Jhelum valley and Neelum valley districts.

The flag hoisting ceremonies and Kashmir Solidarity Day Rallies were also held at all tehsil headquarters as well as subordinate towns and villages. The national flag of Pakistan were also hoisted on all private and public buildings.

A great enthusiasm was witnessed among the people including children found hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from the bazars for displaying on their chests besides for hoisting atop their houses and vehicles to mark the Pakistan independence Day celebrations.