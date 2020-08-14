Share:

ISLAMABAD-After weeks of teasing a new fragrance on social media, Ariana Grande finally announced that R.E.M. will arrive on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

When the pop star first revealed the fragrance’s packaging on Instagram, she wrote: “In my dreams... I’m always the version of myself I was in break free tbh. I always wanted to spend more time as this character/in this world... so maybe that’s just what I’ll do. So much to look forward to.” R.E.M. will be Grande’s sixth fragrance, following last year’s Thank U, /next perfume. Meanwhile, 2018’s Cloud went on to win Fragrance of the Year Women’s Popular at the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards.