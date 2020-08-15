Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Friday said people of Balochistan rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the last one decade thwarting the enemies’ conspiracies at the cost of their lives.

Addressing a flag hoisting ceremony held in connection with the Independence Day at the premises of Balochistan Assembly, he said Independence Day was believed to be an essential day in nation’s life.

“People of Balochistan played vital role in the Pakistan movement. On account of its geostrategic position, enemies of the Pakistan continued targeting Balochistan soil since inception,” he said adding that Balochistan rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the last ten years as it had been a battlefield for the enemies of Pakistan.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Balochistan Ministers, MPAs, Inspector General (IG) Balochistan Police Mohsin Hasan But and civil and military officers attended the event.

Jam Kamal on the occasion expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir saying that government and people of Balochistan were standing by their Kashmiri brethren.

“We reiterate the government resolve and wanted to tell the people of Kashmir that we stand by you and will continue playing our practical role for their just right of Self-determination”, he vowed.

He also stressed the need to raise voice against tyranny, barbarism and atrocities committed by the Indian government.

Expressing grave concern over the sheer violation of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he called upon the world leaders to step in and stop human rights violation in Kashmir.

CM Balochistan said that Pakistanis were living much better life compared to other countries. People in many countries are facing financial crunch and unrest; however, we have defeated the monster of terrorism by our firm resolve.

“Small efforts lead the nation to the zenith of prosperity and development, united we can lead our nation to the road to prosperity. On the eve of 74th Independence Day of Pakistan, I pay homage to the martyrs of the country who laid down their lives while protecting their motherland and bringing peace to the country. I extend best wishes to the people of Kashmir and pray for the success of their independence moment”, he said.

Reiterating government resolve to putting the province on the track to prosperity, Jam Kamal also prayed for the solidarity and integrity of the country.

Earlier, he along with the Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, hoisted the national flag.