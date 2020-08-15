Share:

Lakki marwat - The district administration organised a car rally on Friday to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of the country with national zeal and fervour.

Led by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb the rally started from the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai. It passed through the Lakki-Tajazai portion of Bannu-Mianwali road and culminated in Lakki city.

The motorists had decorated their vehicles with national flags and they also played patriotic songs.

A large number of people especially youths and rural residents who had gathered on the route of the rally welcomed the participants by waving their hands and national flags.

DC Abdul Haseeb also performed the flag-hoisting ceremony on the premises of his office in the DHQ Complex.

The police and Levy cops and staffers of the rescue service presented a salute to the national flag while the national anthem and songs were played on the occasion.

Among others Additional DC Noorul Amin, ACs Nadir Shahzad, Sajjad Hussain and Aminullah, additional AC Najibullah Khan, DHO Dr Abdugul, ADO sports Nisar Muhammad, ADO secondary education Muhammad Ibrahim and rescue service DEO Jan Muhammad Afridi were also in attendance.

Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with DC Muhammad Zubair Niazi performed the national hoisting ceremony in commissioner’s house where government officials were in attendance.

The Police and FC contingents presented a salute while school students sang national anthem and patriotic songs. The divisional commissioner also distributed gifts among the students.

Highlighting the historical importance of the day, the divisional commissioner said that Muslims of subcontinent had got freedom on the same day, thus paving the way for existence of Pakistan on world map after long peaceful struggle under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He underlined the need for promoting brotherhood and harmony and called upon the people from all walks of life to work day and night so as to take the country to the climax of progress.

Bannu Regional Police Officer Awal Khan and Lakki Marwat DPO Abdul Rauf Baber hoisted the national flag in the police lines to commemorate the day. SP Investigation Naseeb Khan and DSPs Azmat Bangash and Iqbal Mohmand were present.

The police officials placed flowers on the monument of martyrs and paid rich tributes to them for offering supreme sacrifice for safeguarding their homeland and its people.

The boy scouts association also arranged functions in different public sector schools to mark Independence Day.