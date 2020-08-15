Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) board has given approval for the balloting of Park Enclave-III project yesterday.

A meeting of the board was held at CDA headquarter in which the board allowed the estate wing to launch Park Enclave-III. It was decided that the balloting to allot 1061 plots in said project would be held in September 2020.

According to a summary presented before the board, the prices of the plots include Rs.7.79 million for plots measuring 25x50, Rs.15.08 million for plots measuring 35x70, Rs.19.70 million for plots measuring 40x80 and Rs.27.7 million for plots measuring 50x90. All types of government taxes would be charged in addition to the plot prices.

Meanwhile, extra charges would be taken from buyers for special plots that include 10 per cent for corner plots, 10 per cent for main boulevard plots and 20 per cent for Main Boulevard plus corner plots.

The successful allottee would have to give the payment of plot in 18 months in instalments while 20 per cent would be payable at the time of possession. The forms for applicants would be available online while payment can also be submitted online to ease the investors.

Earlier, CDA launched Park Enclave-I and Park Enclave-II in which only big size plots of one and two kanals were offered to the elite class. However, now the authority is going to launch another project comprising upon more than 900 kanals of land in which small and medium size plots are also planned to accommodate middle class segment of the society according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The project includes five, seven, 10 and 14 marla plots in addition to some plots measuring one kanal. According to the layout plan, there are 264 plots of 25x50, 597 plots of 35x70, 124 plots of 40x80 and 76 plots of 50x90.

When contacted, the Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed informed that to ensure transparency in balloting of plots, the authority is considering utilising NADRA’s system to conduct balloting.