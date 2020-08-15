Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday laid the foundation of ‘Wall of Coronavirus Heroes’ at the Governor’s House to pay tribute to the frontline soldiers against the pandemic on the Independence Day.

The wall will have pictures and names of the coronavirus heroes.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association group leader Gohar Ejaz, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar among others.

While talking to the media, the governor said: “We have been able to successfully control coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan due to combined efforts of provincial and federal governments and cooperation of the public.

He said that people from the Health Department also played a pivotal role in containing the spread of coronavirus because they offered their services at the frontline.

He said the aim of building the ‘Wall of Coronavirus Heroes’ was to pay tribute to the frontline soldiers against coronavirus. He said that the wall would be completed in almost two months, adding that it would have pictures and names of all those from various fields who contributed to efforts for curbing the spread of coronavirus in the country. He said that not a single penny would be spent from the federal or Punjab government treasury on the initiative. In fact, it would be built with the help of donations made by the affluent people.

The Punjab governor paid tribute to the frontline soldiers from the Health Department, security forces and other fields who provided services in the fight against coronavirus.

He said that those who risked their lives but continued working against the pandemic were the real heroes.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that those who would come to see the ‘Wall of Coronavirus Heroes’ would enter from Alhamra gate and a cafeteria would be established there for them.

The governor said that during the coronavirus crisis, the government provided ration to over 1,500,000 families, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to healthcare staff under the Punjab Development Network and spent over Rs 6 billion with the support of generous donors including contributions to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that history would always remember the incredible service of the Punjab governor that he rendered during the coronavirus crisis with the help of affluent people.

He said that the federal as well as provincial governments were utilising all resources to provide relief to the public. He said that building the ‘Wall of Coronavirus Heroes’ was a historic step and the corona heroes would always be remembered by generations to come.

Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib said that history was a witness that all Pakistanis faced every hardship with unity. He said: “We are grateful to Allah Almighty Who gave us the courage and strength to stand by the poor sections of society during this time of crisis”.

APTMA group leader Gohar Ejaz said that there was no greater service than serving the humanity. He said that we started a relief campaign with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar immediately after the coronavirus outbreak. He said that we stood by deserving and underprivileged during the coronavirus crisis and provided them with ration and other relief items.

He said that Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar played an exemplary role to provide relief to the public during the coronavirus crisis.