LAHORE - China on Friday congratulated Pakistani nation on the 74th Independence Day.

Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian during news briefing in Beijing expressed confidence that Pakistan will attain greater achievements in the national development. He said Chinese government attaches high importance to supporting Pakistan in combating Covid-19 pandemic. He said China has provided Pakistan with seven badges of supplies including masks, protective gowns, testing reagents, ventilators, protective goggles, surgical gloves and thermometer guns.