ISLAMABAD-John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have announced they are expecting their third child together in the new music video Wild. In the video, John, 41, tenderly holds his wife, 34, as she rests her hands upon her baby bump, revealing her pregnancy. The romantic music video was released recently, and sees Chrissy and John packing on the PDA while playing with their daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, on the beach. The video is set at a tropical beach, where horses roam across the sand as a symbol for the couple’s love. Chrissy and John make out at a pool, hold hands by the beach, and explore the tropical destination by convertible.

Despite the ultra-romantic destination, the music video is not without some conflict. Things go downhill during an intimate dinner by the beach, where Chrissy pushes John away despite his attempts to get close.