ISLAMABAD - Authorities on Friday reported at least 626 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths due during the past 24 hours. With the new infections, the nationwide COVID-19 tally has risen to 287,300, according to the official figures.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 14 deaths as the country’s death toll hit 6,153. The number of recovered patients in the country stands at 265,215.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported three more Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,167. According to health officials, no more death was reported in the region. So far 59 people have succumbed to the disease. Two more people have succumbed to coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in the region to 60. According to the health officials, 24 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the region as the tally reached 2,426.

Balochistan reported 18 new cases and no deaths during the last 24 hours while 18 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the province, taking the provincial tally to 12,062. As many as 138 patients have died battling coronavirus in the province so far. One more Covid-19 patient died in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,236. Also, Sindh reported 360 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths during the last 24 hours.