Welcoming a controversial deal between Israel and the UAE to normalize relations, the EU on Friday called for Tel Aviv to abandon plans to annex areas of the West Bank.

"I welcome Israel-UAE normalisation; benefits both & is important for regional stability," said Josep Borrell on Twitter.

Stressing that suspending the annexation was a positive step, he called Israel to abandon the plans altogether.

"The EU hopes for resumed Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on 2-state solution based on intl' agreed parameters," he added.

Israel-UAE deal

The deal to normalize UAE-Israel ties was announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday, forestalling Israel's controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

A joint statement by the US, UAE and Israel said the "breakthrough" would promote "peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders," referring to Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Palestinian groups denounced the new agreement, saying it does nothing to serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of the Palestinian people. The UAE's peace deal with Israel is a "treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian people," Hamas said in a statement.