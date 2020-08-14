Share:

ISLAMABAD-The British Airways flight arrived in Pakistan yesterday after the coronavirus pandemic restricted international traveling for months.

Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Pakistan, the government had suspended all international flights to the country in March, only allowing them to restart on June 24. Coronavirus cases in Pakistan began declining last month.

The British Airways flight with more than 100 passengers and crew members on board landed at Islamabad International Airport from London. The passengers were scanned by a medical team deployed at the airport.

The authorities have taken extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passengers. The British High Commision has expressed satisfaction over the measures taken at the airport.

Direct flights will be operated between Islamabad and Heathrow Airport London three times a week.

Wearing masks during the flights will be mandatory for the passengers traveling to and far from Islamabad International Airport.

The United Kingdom government had shared details of the flight operations saying from London Heathrow the flights will be on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, departing at 20:30 and arriving in Islamabad at 04:20.

Earlier, the British Airways announced it would restart flights to Pakistan after novel coronavirus cases gradually began declining.

In a statement issued by the British High Commission, the airline said resumed direct flights would take off three times a week between Heathrow Airport and Islamabad.

The first flight will land in Islamabad on Aug. 14, taking extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passengers. “Today’s announcement is another important step in reconnecting the trade ties and people-to-people ties between the UK and Pakistan,” said the statement. Due to COVID-19, passengers will be required to wear masks and will have access to hand sanitizer during the flight, while crew members will wear masks.

Christian Turner, the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, had said the resumption of flights would be important for links between the UK and Pakistan.

“The resumption of British Airways direct flights is a big boost for the hundreds of thousands of travelers who travel regularly between our two great nations, many who have had their travel plans disrupted by the pandemic. I’d like to thank the government of Pakistan, British Airways and my team in Pakistan who have worked hard to deliver this welcome news,” said Turner. British Airways direct flights to Pakistan had resumed in June 2019 after a 10-year break. In September 2008, the airline had suspended operation in Pakistan following a suicide bombing at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad, killing at least 60 people and wounding more than 260.