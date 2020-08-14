Share:

ISLAMABAD-Like every year, this year too, on the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, a colourful event was organised at the Giga Mall and world trade center Islamabad to show love for the country and to express solidarity with the nation. Chairman Giga Group of Companies, Haji Amin Pardesi Giga and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Najeeb Amin Pardesi Giga on the occasion prayed for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Congratulating the nation on the Independence Day, Haji Amin Pardesi Giga said Pakistan is a great gift of Almighty and we must value it by playing our role in its progress. He was of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies were yielding positive results and all the economic indicators reflected the country’s financial status is getting better with every passing day. CEO of the Giga Group of companies, Najeeb Amin Pardesi said that Giga Group strongly supports the initiatives and steps taken by the new leadership of Pakistan for the economic prosperity and welfare of the general public.