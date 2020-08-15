Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senior members from the government and the Opposition would enter into a new round of discussion to resolve the pending legislation issue next week.

“The pending legislation issue would be discussed in the special meeting between saner elements from both sides next week,” said the parliamentary sources. The government ,after consultation with the Opposition, have recently managed to approve FSTF related bills from the National Assembly and joint session of Parliament.

The government would also take its coalition partners into confidence before starting deliberation on the legislative matters.

The government side would also contact Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) to take into confidence about the legislation. As the BNP-Mengal has recently abstained from legislation and opted to sit as an independent party. The government side would summon the session of the National Assembly after convincing all the Opposition parties in upcoming meetings, they said.