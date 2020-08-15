Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) after serving show cause notices to over 20 deputationist doctors serving in capital hospitals is now considering withdrawing the letters following directions of the Senate body, The Nation learnt on Friday.

Previous month, Secretary Health had served notices to 26 deputationist doctors working in the public sector hospitals of the city for allegedly continuing their services in federal capital and not returning to their provinces.

The notices served by the Secretary NHS Amir Ahsraf Khawaja had alleged that these doctors were working in federal capital hospitals in violation of the Supreme Court (SC) judgment.

Officials at Ministry of NHS said that Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedures Privileges had expressed its concerns over issuing of notices to the doctors of different provinces serving in federal capital hospitals including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), FG Services Polyclinic Hospital and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicines (NIRM).

The Senate body chaired by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq discussing the issue on agenda had directed the Secretary NHS to withdraw the show cause notices issued to doctors on deputation in federal capital hospitals.

The committee directed the Secretary NHS to follow the 20th July ruling of the Chairman Senate in this regard and withdraw the notifications.

Officials said that some of the senators had also expressed severe reservations on the decision of the Secretary NHS and alleged it a decision made in ‘haste.’

Secretary NHS stated in the committee that the matter is sub-judice, however, the senators were not satisfied and demanded to withdraw notices following the ruling of the Chairman Senate. Secretary NHS Amir Ashraf Khawaja had issued show cause notices to 26 doctors on July 22, while Senator Hidayatullah had moved a privileged motion in the Senate on July 24 in this regard.

Official statement of the Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges released said that the Chairman Senate gave a ruling on 20th July restricting the ministry from taking any action on the case of these doctors till the issue is taken up in the Standing Committee.

However, on 22nd July, the ministry issued show cause notices to doctors who have been working in PIMS after they came from provinces on deputation and were absorbed in the federal government hospitals under the 5 per cent quota.

The Committee members observed that the rulings of the Chairman Senate or that of Speaker National Assembly serve as precedents and are followed as conventions in Parliamentary practices and flouting them is taken as an offence.

It remarked that this is a clear case of violation and even defiance of Parliamentary oversight which is a core responsibility of the legislature and has to be respected.

The Committee expressed respect for the unconditional apology expressed by the Secretary National Health Services and Regulations but also observed that the ruling has to be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Committee refrained from discussing the merits of the case as it was beyond its ambit, however, the issue is on the agenda of the next meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination where the merits of the case will come under discussion.

Spokesperson Ministry of NHS Sajid Shah when contacted said that “all rules and regulations will be followed by the ministry without any discrimination.”