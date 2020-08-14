Share:

KARACHI-A ceremony was held at the Civil Aviation Authority Headquarters in the provincial capital Karachi on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of the holy land. Additional DG CAA Air Vice Marshal Tanveer Ashraf Bhatti, Director HR Malik Mazhar Hussain and other officers were present on the occasion. Additional DG CAA Tanveer Ashraf Bhatti presided over the flag hoisting ceremony and read out the message of DG Civil Aviation Authority. Prayers were also offered for the bright future of the beloved homeland.