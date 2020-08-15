Share:

TIMERGARA - The 73rd Independence Day was observed at Lower Dir district with national zeal and fervour here on Friday.

The main function in this connection was held at the District Council hall Balambat where special assistant to chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Malik Shafiullah Khan was the chief guest.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan, ADC Muhammad Ashfaq, tehsil municipal officer (TMO) Timergara Shakil Hayat, AC Timergara Tahir Ali and a large number of students from various public and private schools were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Malik Shafiullah and Saadat Hassan hoisted the national flag and a lively contingent of Dir Levies presented guard of honour. The school children presented speeches, national songs and tableaus on the occasion.