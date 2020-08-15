Share:

BADIN/DADU - As is the case every year, people from all walks of life celebrated the Independence Day of the country here on Friday with traditional zeal and fervor.

Despite the fact that there were some concerns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, still several political, religious organisations and government departments, representatives of the civil society, associations of journalists, and the public at large celebrated the occasion with the same enthusiasm by following the coronavirus-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) made mandatory by the government.

In this connection, the main event was organised at Gymkhana by the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Badin Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal. Hundreds of people attended the event.

Speaking to the participants, Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal said that 14th of August was of immense importance for every Pakistani, since it was on that day 73 years ago that the nation won its freedom.

At the same time, however, he urged people to ensure compliance with the SOPs while celebrating the occasion.

“Whether there is a pandemic or any other catastrophe, we are always united under one flag as Pakistanis and we have to show this to the world,” Dr Siyal opined. On the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Badin Shabbir Ahmed Sethar said that the country’s Independence Day was an unforgettable occasion for the entire nation.

Sethar stressed the need for reminding children of the sacrifices that elders of this nation gave to gain independence from the British as well as from the Hindu Raj under Congress rule. Later, Fiza Fatima Khaskheli and other children from different schools delivered speeches that evoked patriotism in the participants. Akin to the past, flags were hoisted on the rooftops of different public buildings across the district. Many buildings were also illuminated to mark the occasion. Besides the decoration of the government buildings in different cities and towns of the district, people also celebrated the occasion in their own small ways by decorating their homes, shops, and vehicles with Pakistani flags to exhibit their patriotism. Tehreek-e-Labaek Pakistan, Sindh and other organisations organised rallies to celebrate the Independence Day.

Meanwhilem, just like other parts of the country, the people of Hyderabad celebrated the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan on Friday (August 14) with great enthusiasm, zeal and national spirit. The celebrations began with fireworks in parts of the city such as Latifabad and Qasimabad at midnight, while people, particularly youth, came out on roads wearing costumes of green and white colours, holding national flags in their hands and dancing on national songs to express their love for the motherland.

Later, people prayed for the development and prosperity of the country during Fajr prayers. People also distributed sweets and cakes to their relatives, friends and neighbours.

Musical concerts were also held at Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad Gymkhana and Dialdas Club by adopting the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the office of Director General HDA (Ex Zila Nazim Secretariat) where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Hussain Chandio, Hyderabad Mayor Tayyab Hussain and others were present besides other government officials. Students of different schools presented tableaus and performed on national songs at the event.

DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also distributed certificates among officers/officials of different departments and school students for organising the function in connection with the Independence Day.

Later, the deputy commissioner also inaugurated the first ever street library set up by the district administration under Shahbaz Flyover.

On the occasion, a rally was taken out from DG HDA office to the State Bank of Pakistan in which a 1000-meter long national flag was also unfurled.

Addressing the ceremony, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said Pakistan was the outcome of great sacrifices rendered by our elders; therefore it was our collective obligation to jointly work for its development and prosperity.”On this day, we should not forget our Kashmiri brethren who are facing India’s state terrorism for the last 73 years,” he said, and added, “They are being particularly persecuted by Indian forces for the last one year after India revoked their special status through a constitutional amendment.”

Mayor Sayed Tayyib Hussain and SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio also spoke on the occasion.

The event was attended among others by Additional Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, Qaim Akbar Nimai, government officers, large number of students and activists of different social and cultural organisations.

Apart from official programmes, workers and supporters of various political and religious parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), PML- N, PML-F, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan also took out rallies to mark the day.

Philanthropists also visited hospitals as well as Central Prison and Nara Jail where they distributed sweets, fruits and cakes among patients and the jail inmates, respectively.

Flag-hoisting ceremony at Sindh Agriculture University

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam on Friday in connection with the country’s 73rd Independence Day.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mujeebuddin Sehrai hoisted the national flag and prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.

Later, the VC led a rally from Crop Production faculty to the Administration Block in which hundreds of employees, faculty members and non-teaching staff participated by holding national flags, banners and placards.

Addressing the rally, Dr Mujeebuddin Sehrai said Pakistan was a blessing of Allah (The Almighty) for all of us; therefore we should play our part for its development and prosperity.

He added Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and the day was not far when it would get liberation from Indian subjugation and become part of Pakistan.

Largest national flag hoisted in Sukkur:

Corps Commander Karachi Lt. General Humayun Aziz attended the flag hoisting ceremony held here on Friday to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan.

In the ceremony, also attended by senior civil and army officers, largest national flag in Sindh was hoisted.

A large number of the people from minorities also attended the ceremony.

Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Humayun Aziz addressing the ceremony said that the country had gained independence after sacrificing hundreds of thousands lives. “We will protect the country at all costs,” he said.

Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, while addressing the gathering, lauded the assistance extended by the military to the civil administration during the coronavirus pandemic and flood emergency. He also praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their role in the fight against terrorism.

Sukkur mayor also paid tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan.

One of the special features of the ceremony was the enthusiasm of the participants, who were continuously chanting slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during the ceremony.