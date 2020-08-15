Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad Syeda Shafaq Hashmi has ordered a fact finding inquiry to investigate suspicious damage caused to the Quaid-i-Azam Monument on Islamabad Expressway just one day before the Independence Day.

Quaid-i-Azam Monument is a historical landmark at the western side of Islamabad Highway along with the national motto of our country – Faith, Unity and Discipline. The sculpture of the founder of Pakistan in the said monument fell down apparently due to heavy wind on Thursday but the timing of this incident is highly suspicious.

Chief Officer MCI Syeda Shafaq Hashmi visited the site on Thursday and ordered a fact finding inquiry in addition to the directions issued regarding repair of the damaged sculpture. MCI Director Revenue Mian Tariq Latif was made chairman of the fact finding committee that is directed to report in two working days.

When contacted, Spokesperson MCI Mohsin Sherazi informed that this is a huge steal sculpture and MCI is working to erect it again. He, however, said that it will take few days to fix it.

Earlier, Chaghi Model once placed at Faizabad Interchange was dismantled during expansion of Islamabad Expressway and it was announced that it would be replaced at F-9 Park.

However, unfortunately besides passage of several years, the said model has yet to be replaced and according to the sources, its remains have ruined due to the negligence of MCI.